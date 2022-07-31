Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,969.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,817.00.

CMG opened at $1,564.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,330.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,427.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

