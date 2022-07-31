Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Boosted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $41,798,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $188.64 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $168.04 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

