Citigroup Cuts Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $70.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.9742 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 134.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 956.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 182,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 165,483 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

