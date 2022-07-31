Citigroup Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $140.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.29.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

