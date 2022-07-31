Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

