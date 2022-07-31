Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.95.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.