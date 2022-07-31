Clarus (CLAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Clarus to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Clarus has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. On average, analysts expect Clarus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clarus stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Clarus has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $767.56 million, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clarus by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Clarus during the first quarter valued at $425,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

