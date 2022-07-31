Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) versus Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) and Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Rock Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs 15.07% 64.45% 19.85% Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Rock Energy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $20.44 billion 0.45 $2.99 billion $6.65 2.66 Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Energy Resources.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cleveland-Cliffs and Rock Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 2 4 0 2.67 Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus price target of $26.14, indicating a potential upside of 47.62%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Rock Energy Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Rock Energy Resources

(Get Rating)

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.