ClinTex CTi Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $763,927.26 and approximately $233,874.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

