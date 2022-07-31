CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNHI stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,923,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

