Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.90 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $93.90 million and approximately $21.23 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000262 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000194 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00089406 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000444 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001285 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

