Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.74. 5,749,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,988. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

