Community Bank N.A. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

