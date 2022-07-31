Community Bank N.A. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,882 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

