Community Bank N.A. Has $47.55 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $414.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.33. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.