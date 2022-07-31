Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$2.55–$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.79 billion.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CYH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. 5,574,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.95. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Community Health Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.44.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,495. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 43.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $744,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

