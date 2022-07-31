Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$2.55–$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.79 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Community Health Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.44.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CYH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,574,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,779. The company has a market capitalization of $401.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.34, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

Insider Transactions at Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 310,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after buying an additional 198,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,163,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,415,000 after acquiring an additional 167,247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 123,692 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,200,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 102,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.