Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a maintains rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler lowered Commvault Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

CVLT stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 112.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,283 shares in the company, valued at $30,378,633.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $829,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

