Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Down 50.7% in July

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the June 30th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MGDDY traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $13.93. 190,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68.

MGDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €110.00 ($112.24) to €27.50 ($28.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

