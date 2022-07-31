Comparing Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) & Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Singapore Telecommunications and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crexendo 0 0 3 0 3.00

Crexendo has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.15%. Given Crexendo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Crexendo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Telecommunications $11.38 billion 2.75 $1.44 billion N/A N/A Crexendo $28.09 million 2.11 -$2.44 million ($0.14) -18.86

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Risk and Volatility

Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Crexendo pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Crexendo pays out -14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A Crexendo -9.29% -0.86% -0.73%

Summary

Singapore Telecommunications beats Crexendo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singapore Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice services, as well as equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and analytics and intelligence businesses. It also offers ICT solutions, such as fixed voice and data, cloud computing, cyber security, IT, professional consulting, and managed services to enterprise customers; mobile phones, accessories, watches, watch straps, cables, adapters, multimedia hubs, cameras, gimbals, cases, chargers, drones, earphones, headphones, microphones, keyboards, laptops, screen protectors, speakers, tablets, trackers, and wearables, as well as mouse, connectivity, gaming, smart home, WiFi mesh, power solution, and storage solution products; postpaid and prepaid plans; and postpaid add-on, roaming, 5G, and AR/VR entertainment services. In addition, the company provides broadband plans and add-on, Wi-Fi 6, Microsoft 365 subscription, TV packages and guides, TV Go, video on demand, instalment plans, car and home content insurance, wellness, HungryGoWhere, news stand, music, and telephony services; DVR set top boxes; lifestyle products; and Singtel Surf School that offers cyber fun, safety, and education services, as well as tech workshops. Further, it offers cloud, data center, and software-as-a service; Internet of Things; voice unified communications, cloud conferencing, international calling, and SIP trunking services; managed network and managed unified communications services; satellite services; and Singtel Liquid-X, a suite of cloud centric services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Singapore.

About Crexendo

(Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.