Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) target price on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.14) to GBX 1,500 ($18.07) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($21.99) to GBX 1,940 ($23.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.10) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,821.25 ($21.94).

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,914.50 ($23.07) on Wednesday. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,408.50 ($16.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,965.50 ($23.68). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,767.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £33.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4,558.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, insider Ireena Vittal acquired 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($21.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.56 ($2,401.88). In related news, insider Sundar Raman purchased 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($107,629.88). Also, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($21.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.56 ($2,401.88).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

