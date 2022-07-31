Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,150

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,150 ($25.90) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compass Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.07) to GBX 1,575 ($18.98) in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.08) to GBX 1,825 ($21.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Compass Group stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

