Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of CTG opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $133.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.38.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
