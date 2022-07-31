Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CTG opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $133.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

