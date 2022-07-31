Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Buys £99,853.74 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Neil David Eckert acquired 29,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £99,853.74 ($120,305.71).

Conduit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON CRE opened at GBX 350 ($4.22) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £576.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 336.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 371.28. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 318 ($3.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 545.72 ($6.57).

Conduit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conduit Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on CRE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.82) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Conduit from GBX 615 ($7.41) to GBX 555 ($6.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 521.25 ($6.28).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

