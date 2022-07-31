Connectome (CNTM) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Connectome (CNTM) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $202,734.93 and approximately $568,851.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Connectome has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,807.94 or 1.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00130242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00033228 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Connectome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

