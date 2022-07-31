ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,002 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 137.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,878 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $97.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

