Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.02 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $10.55 or 0.00045008 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.02 billion and approximately $295.10 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,426.73 or 0.99980102 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001328 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00027656 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001360 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001690 BTC.
About Cosmos
ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
