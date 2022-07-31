Craig Hallum Downgrades Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

