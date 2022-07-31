Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.09 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.15) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on O2D. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.55) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of O2D opened at €2.60 ($2.65) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of €3.03 ($3.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 37.09.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

