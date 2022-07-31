Critical Contrast: NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) versus Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY)

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NortonLifeLock and Celerity Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 3 1 0 2.25 Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

94.6% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celerity Solutions has a beta of -2.04, meaning that its share price is 304% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Celerity Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $2.80 billion 5.09 $836.00 million $1.41 17.40 Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Celerity Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Celerity Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 29.90% -444.77% 15.09% Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Celerity Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. The company also provides Norton Secure VPN solution, which enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel; Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Home Title Protect product that detects fraud and notifies members; and Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions. It offers Dark Web Monitoring product, which looks for personal information of its Norton 360 members on the Dark Web; and Social Media Monitoring solution that helps to keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity, and inappropriate content. The company also provides AntiTrack product, which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity private by blocking trackers and disguising digital fingerprints online; and Online Reputation Management solution that manages online search results, personal branding, and digital privacy. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Celerity Solutions

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

