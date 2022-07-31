Crossvault Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $163.38 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

