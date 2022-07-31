Crossvault Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises about 2.8% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.65.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $255.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation Profile



Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

