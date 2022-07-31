Crossvault Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald's Stock Performance

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,938. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $263.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.49 and a 200 day moving average of $247.65. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

About McDonald's

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

