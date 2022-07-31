Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $114.92 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

