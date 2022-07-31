Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 2,283 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for about 1.3% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $1,307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,229,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,507,448.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,029 shares of company stock valued at $83,989,305 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $164.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.33. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

