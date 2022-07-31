Crossvault Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average of $131.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,387. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

