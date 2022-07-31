Crossvault Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $153.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

