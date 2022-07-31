Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lifted by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $180.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

