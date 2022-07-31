Cryptonovae Reaches 1-Day Volume of $985.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $985.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00616589 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015699 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00037042 BTC.
Cryptonovae Profile
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,564,880 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.
Cryptonovae Coin Trading
