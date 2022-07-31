CTS (NYSE:CTS) PT Raised to $41.00 at Stephens

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised CTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NYSE CTS opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. CTS has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently -23.88%.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

