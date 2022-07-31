Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Up 103.4% in July

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the June 30th total of 59,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CULP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 29,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,378. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 million, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Culp

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Culp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 17,154 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,109.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,558 shares in the company, valued at $114,685.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Culp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the second quarter worth about $767,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.