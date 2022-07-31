Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Lifted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $37,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock opened at $221.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.09.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 target price on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

