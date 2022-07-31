Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Lifted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $37,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Stock Performance
CMI stock opened at $221.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.09.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 target price on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
