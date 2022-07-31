Curtis Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 967,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 119,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23.

