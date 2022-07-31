Curtis Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,013 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWO opened at $229.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

