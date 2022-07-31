Curtis Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $220.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

