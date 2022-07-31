Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $68.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

