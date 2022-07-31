Daniels&Tansey LLP Has $367,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Daniels&Tansey LLP lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $158.21 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $176.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.36.

