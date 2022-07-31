Databroker (DTX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Databroker (DTX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $313.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003939 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00032741 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

