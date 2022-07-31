DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 105,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of DTEA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 157,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,858. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $39.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 73.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter.

About DAVIDsTEA

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on DAVIDsTEA in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

