Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,427 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises about 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.18% of Waste Connections worth $65,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.32.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

