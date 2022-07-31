Davis R M Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $26,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $191.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.75 and its 200-day moving average is $209.08.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.45.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

